Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. Manulife Financial also reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. 1,997,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

