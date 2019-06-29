Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of MRNS opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $206.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward F. Smith sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $121,781.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at $101,087.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 755,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 419,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 119,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

