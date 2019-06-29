Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Analysts expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to report sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Masco reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 675.68%. Masco’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Raymond James raised Masco from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Masco to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

MAS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. 6,766,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,160. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,095,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,245 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

