Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Up 16.1% in June

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 262,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTRN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 492,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71. Materion has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $301.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $260,331.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $122,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Materion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Materion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Materion by 5.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Materion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Materion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.