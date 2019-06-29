Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTNB. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matinas BioPharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

In other news, Director Adam K. Stern purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $75,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 187,487 shares of company stock valued at $167,290 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 173,005 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 29,072 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

