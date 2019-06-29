Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Update

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 432,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MTRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matrix Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

MTRX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,723. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $543.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $358.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 14,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $306,780.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Harry Miller sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $40,606.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

