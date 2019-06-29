Maurice Sciammas Sells 2,722 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $350,130.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 398,497 shares in the company, valued at $51,258,669.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Maurice Sciammas sold 19,883 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $2,425,328.34.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Maurice Sciammas sold 2,847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $392,971.41.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Maurice Sciammas sold 3,008 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $427,136.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Maurice Sciammas sold 4,181 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $562,846.22.

On Monday, April 1st, Maurice Sciammas sold 14,470 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,986,007.50.

MPWR opened at $135.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.68. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.99 and a 1-year high of $161.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,193,000 after purchasing an additional 69,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,432,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,298,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,919,000 after purchasing an additional 107,870 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

