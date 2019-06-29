MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) versus Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Critical Analysis

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) and Materion (NYSE:MTRN) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH and Materion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH $354.53 million 23,009,167.47 $17.93 million N/A N/A Materion $1.21 billion 1.14 $20.84 million $2.38 28.49

Materion has higher revenue and earnings than MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH.

Profitability

This table compares MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH and Materion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH N/A N/A N/A Materion 2.25% 10.20% 6.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH and Materion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH 0 1 4 0 2.80 Materion 0 0 0 0 N/A

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%. Given MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH is more favorable than Materion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Materion shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Materion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Materion pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH does not pay a dividend. Materion pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Materion has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Materion beats MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH

There is no company description available for Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides copper and nickel products in plate, rod, bar, tube, wire product forms, as well as other customized shapes; thick precision strip products; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious and non-precious metals, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wires for use in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

