MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MZDAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.88.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.