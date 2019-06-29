MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.462989-5.571167 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.42 billion.MCCORMICK & CO /SH also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.20-5.30 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.67.

Shares of MKC opened at $155.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.47. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $159.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.71%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,200 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $1,421,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,132.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $14,298,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,286,582.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,465 shares of company stock worth $16,624,484. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

