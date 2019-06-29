Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.93.

NYSE MCD opened at $20,841,900,000.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,638,215,189.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $207.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.44.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.00%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,975.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,998,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,793,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,792,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,716 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,408,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 719.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,683,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,895 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

