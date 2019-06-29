Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $36.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s FY2019 earnings at $6.08 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MU. Citigroup cut shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cross Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.81.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $837,704.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 269,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,165,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

