MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Up 28.5% in June

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the May 15th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MICT opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96. MICT has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. MICT had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a negative return on equity of 254.58%.

About MICT

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

