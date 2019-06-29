Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Major Shareholder Sells $1,183,970.00 in Stock

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 197,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,183,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $5.63 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $219.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 63,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.