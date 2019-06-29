Morgan Stanley Increases Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $79.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EQR. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.21.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $79.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.00.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $111,573.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan W. George sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,669,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,043.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,222,839. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

