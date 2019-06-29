Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.43

Shares of Nanotech Security Corp (CVE:NTS) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 38000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Nanotech Security from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81.

Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nanotech Security Corp will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS)

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials in Canada and internationally. The company's materials are used in authentication and brand enhancement applications for various markets, such as banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, commercial branding, and pharmaceutical industry.

