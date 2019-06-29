National Bank Financial Cuts Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$3.00

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.72.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at C$1.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$4.80. The stock has a market cap of $314.68 million and a PE ratio of 181.11.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,149,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,586,260.25.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

