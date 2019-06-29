National Bank Financial Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$16.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, GMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.60.

TSE:CVE opened at C$11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.40. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.74 and a 52 week high of C$14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.89%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 14,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,315,120.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

