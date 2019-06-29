National Securities Analysts Give Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) a $50.00 Price Target

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) has been assigned a $50.00 price target by analysts at National Securities in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. National Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $43.62. 1,726,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,105. Progress Software has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $103.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, Director John R. Egan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $905,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Egan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $2,025,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,695 shares of company stock worth $3,918,650. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,458,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,184,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 907,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 560,343 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 680,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 377,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $16,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

