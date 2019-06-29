Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

BABY has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Natus Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of BABY opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $860.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.58. Natus Medical has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.90.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 3,500 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $92,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 154,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,299.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 4,250 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $103,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,546.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

