Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s stock price was down 12.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 1,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 141,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder John K. Jr. Scott purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,808.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,011,300 shares of company stock worth $3,018,490 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90,647 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.