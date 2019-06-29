Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 115 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 98 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 106 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 106 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 100.78.

Nestlé has a twelve month low of CHF 73.34 and a twelve month high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

