NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Short Interest Up 9.4% in June

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,263,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 4,811,800 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,308,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 891.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 995,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 894,682 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,012,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 676,184 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,908,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,842,000 after acquiring an additional 515,917 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157,676 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $25.39. 821,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

