New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.24.

NGD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.35 in a research note on Thursday.

Get New Gold alerts:

TSE:NGD traded up C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,360. The stock has a market cap of $735.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.98. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.82 and a 52-week high of C$2.86.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.