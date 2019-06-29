Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) PT Raised to $47.00

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.40 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 5,055 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $189,815.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,415 shares of company stock worth $1,856,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,342,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 149,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 42,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

