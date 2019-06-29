Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on the stock.

NFC opened at GBX 636 ($8.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.75 million and a P/E ratio of 39.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 587.68. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12-month low of GBX 441 ($5.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 648 ($8.47).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $2.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In related news, insider Peter Harris sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79), for a total value of £520,000 ($679,472.10).

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

