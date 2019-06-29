Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners’ decision to sell Canadian assets and focus on high-quality domestic renewable assets is expected to be accretive to its long-term goal. Its financial strength will provide assistance in completing capital projects and making accretive acquisitions. The contract to acquire 611 MW of renewable assets from Energy Resources will further expand its portfolio of renewable assets. The partnership’s units have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However, the partnership’s prospects could be adversely impacted by natural gas price fluctuation, as it can lower the demand for new pipeline projects. Stringent rules, regulations, and dependence on a limited group of customers to generate earnings are headwinds. Fluctuating weather conditions at times lower power productions from renewable sources. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NEP. TheStreet raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,000,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $373,166,000 after purchasing an additional 337,264 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,308,457 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $228,529,000 after acquiring an additional 231,455 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,245,942 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,391,000 after acquiring an additional 275,136 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,077,165 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,879,000 after acquiring an additional 130,983 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,636 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $83,236,000 after acquiring an additional 307,378 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

