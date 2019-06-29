Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $97.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $97.00 target price by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,442,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. Nike has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,899,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,395,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,186 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,064,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,357,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $471,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,428 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

