Northcoast Research Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) to Neutral

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Northcoast Research currently has $465.96 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $448.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $480.09.

SHW stock opened at $458.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.11, for a total transaction of $478,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff M. Fettig bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $432.07 per share, with a total value of $216,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,471 shares of company stock valued at $12,202,129. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

