NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 424,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $56,716,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,757,000 after buying an additional 58,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,251,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

