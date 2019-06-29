Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)’s share price rose 12.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $31.76. Approximately 529,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 700% from the average daily volume of 66,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $939.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 93,692 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,334,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 384,615 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,393,077 shares of company stock worth $36,230,094 in the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,528 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 311,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

