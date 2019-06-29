Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Director Sells $18,939.20 in Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Director Katherine E. White sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $18,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $22,125.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 141.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.