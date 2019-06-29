Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

ONB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Daryl D. Moore sold 10,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,539.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,683,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,614,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $5,740,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,378,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,006,000 after acquiring an additional 207,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 191,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,073,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,104. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.51.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.