OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) & China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Head-To-Head Analysis

OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

OmniTek Engineering has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OmniTek Engineering and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniTek Engineering -37.34% -288.97% -31.91% China Zenix Auto International -1.28% -1.51% -1.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OmniTek Engineering and China Zenix Auto International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniTek Engineering $1.29 million 0.89 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million N/A -$1.16 million N/A N/A

OmniTek Engineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Zenix Auto International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of OmniTek Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 56.0% of OmniTek Engineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of China Zenix Auto International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for OmniTek Engineering and China Zenix Auto International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniTek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Zenix Auto International beats OmniTek Engineering on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

OmniTek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company was founded on May 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

