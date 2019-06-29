Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $201,000.00 in Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,591.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $380,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 125,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00.

Shares of OPK opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.92. Opko Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Opko Health by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Opko Health by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP grew its stake in Opko Health by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Signition LP now owns 19,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Opko Health by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Opko Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

