OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,664,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 3,145,600 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 662,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $185,003.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Cuca purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $184,360. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 67.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,099,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,009,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 298,618 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 397,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 178,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 864.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 153,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

OSUR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,961. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $575.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.