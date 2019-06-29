Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,347,500 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 2,036,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.49. 850,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 6.76%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $838,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 1,128.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 99.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 35.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.