Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

OMI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Owens & Minor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.21.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $19.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 302.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 31,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 72,726 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 351,000 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

