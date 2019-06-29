Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Parsons stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Parsons has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.74.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $904.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

