Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PTEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.82. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $704.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.10 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 800,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 142.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 386,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 226,795 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 220.2% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 167,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 220.0% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 151,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 104,384 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

