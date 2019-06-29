Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Energean Oil & Gas alerts:

LON:ENOG opened at GBX 831 ($10.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 812.22. Energean Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 874 ($11.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Energean Oil & Gas

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Energean Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.