Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to post $124.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.30 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $111.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $497.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.80 million to $506.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $549.11 million, with estimates ranging from $529.70 million to $568.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $105.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 45.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Penn Virginia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 736,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $457.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 791,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 131,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 29.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 312,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 71,862 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 679.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 234,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 204,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manikay Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at $9,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.