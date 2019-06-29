Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading Up 7.8%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.20. Approximately 327,668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 210,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

The stock has a market cap of $463.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.74.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $105.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 45.92%. Equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 19.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 791,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 131,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 2,374.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 126,542 shares during the last quarter. Manikay Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth $9,606,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth $1,751,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 28.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 75,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

