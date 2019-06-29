Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAHC. ValuEngine downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Gabelli upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $54.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

