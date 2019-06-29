Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.30.

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $283,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $94.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,668. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $77.19 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.19.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $740.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.738 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

