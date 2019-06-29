Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,790,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 11,809,800 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on PES. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

NYSE:PES traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,301,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,969. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.62.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,327,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 151,504 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,783,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 48,553 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 561,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 176,873 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 337,716 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

