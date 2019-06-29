Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

PVTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pivotal Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pivotal Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pivotal Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.90.

NASDAQ:PVTL opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97. Pivotal Software has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. Pivotal Software’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

In other Pivotal Software news, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $278,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Cook sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $621,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,458 shares of company stock worth $2,374,654.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pivotal Software by 104.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,583,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397,569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pivotal Software by 29.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 99,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,723 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP boosted its position in Pivotal Software by 11.2% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,389,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 340,162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pivotal Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,599,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the first quarter valued at $1,560,000.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

