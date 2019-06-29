PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wellington Shields raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of POL traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,952. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18. PolyOne has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). PolyOne had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,638,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 2,760.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 902,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 871,249 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 5,062.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 480,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 471,290 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,561,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,389,000 after acquiring an additional 243,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 242,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

