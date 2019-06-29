PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at $469,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 10,003.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,810,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,884 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $116.71. 2,138,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,948. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.14. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $94.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.