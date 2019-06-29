Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to C$101.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$101.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$82.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cormark upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$95.00.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PBH stock opened at C$89.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 31.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$84.80. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$66.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.48.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$801.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.7199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$85.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,902.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,869,097.14.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.